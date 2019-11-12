St Joseph's GAC dinner dance

Tuesday 12 November 2019 14:45
ST Joseph’s GAC in Glenavy held their annual Dinner Dance and Awards evening at the Ballymac Hotel last Friday.
*Read the full story with photographs in this week’s Antrim Guardian
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Limavady sheep farmers herd in £60k for cancer research
Canadian Commonwealth Coup for Limavady trio
The Old Glebe house at Derrykeighan which has just received planning permission to be transformed into a £20m four-star hotel. WK46KC02
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130