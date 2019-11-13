Famous day for Slaughtneil club

Famous day for Slaughtneil club

Slaughtneil skipper Chrissy McKaigue shows what it means to lift the UlsterClub Hurling Championship.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

SLAUGHTNEIL Robert Emmet's are the benchmark by which other clubs will be judged.

A small, rural outpost in the Oak Leaf county, the club continues to rewrite the record books in gaelic games.

Sunday past at Pairc Esler in Newry was simply another chapter in an incredible story as the club's senior hurlers and senior camogs won their respective Ulster titles.

The hurlers' victory over fancied Antrim champions Dunloy made it three Ulster titles in four years while the girls went one better - winning the Ulster crown for a fourth consecutive year.

It's an incredible run of success and one which rival clubs must look on with a certain degree of envy.

The hurlers and camogs will now enjoy a little down time before ramping up preparations for the All Ireland series at the start of the New Year.

Full coverage in The Chronicle - out now!

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130