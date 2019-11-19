Offaly GAA players of the year and hall of fame inductees announced

THE 2019 Offaly GAA/Bridge House Hotel players of the year recipients and hall of fame inductees were selected on Monday night.

Walsh Island's Murt Connor and St Rynagh's Aidan Fogarty will be the latest inductees into the football and hurling hall of fame. Connor scored the all important goal in the 1971 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final win over Galway, won a second All-Ireland medal a year later and won six Senior Football Championship medals in a row from 1978 to 1979 with his club. Fogarty was a fantastic Offaly defender in the 1980s, winning All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship medals in 1981 and 1985 and All-Stars in 1982 and 1989.

Unsurprisingly, the senior players of the year went to the home of the two county champions. St Rynagh's Ben Conneely is the senior hurler of the year while exciting Ferbane prospect Cian Johnson is the senior football winner.

Leinster Council vice chairman Pat Teehan chaired the selection meeting and the adjudicating panel consisted of Kevin Corrigan and Brian Lowry (Midland and Tullamore Tribune), Mary Dunne (Offaly Topic), Joe Troy and Will O'Callaghan (Radio 3) and freelance reporter, Kevin Egan.

The awards will be presented in the Bridge House Hotel on January 11 and tickets will be on sale soon from the County Board and clubs.

The award winners are:

Senior football – Cian Johnson (Ferbane);

Senior hurling – Ben Conneely (St Rynagh's);

Senior B football – Peter Cunningham (Bracknagh);

Senior B hurling – Joe Bergin (Seir Kieran);

Intermediate football – Ronan Hynes (Shannonbridge);

Intermediate hurling – Josh Fleming (Clara);

Junior football – Callum Boland (Doon);

Junior hurling – Kevin Nugent (Belmont);

U-20 football – Cian Farrell (Edenderry);

U-20 hurling – Ciaran Burke (Ballinamere);

Minor football – Morgan Tynan (Na Fianna);

Minor hurling – Charlie Mitchell (Kilcormac/Killoughey);

Football referee – Martin Carty (Walsh Island);

Hurling referee – Kieran Dooley (Drumcullen);

Ladies football – Kate Kenny (Naomh Ciaran);

Camogie – Linda Sullivan (St Rynagh's);

Handball – Conor O'Brien (Crinkle);

Scor – Ferbane ballad group.