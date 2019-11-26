Offaly's National Hurling and Football League fixtures released

OFFALY'S National Hurling and Football League fixtures have been released. The footballers begin their Division 3 campaign with a difficult Saturday night journey to favourites Cork for a floodlit game while the hurlers have Meath at home that Sunday, January 26 in St Brendan's Park, Birr.

The following are the fixtures, with first name at home (note, Offaly's hurling league games are in O'Connor Park, Tullamore apart from the first one):

National Football League Division 3

Saturday, January 25: Cork v Offaly 6.00pmSunday, February 2: Offaly v Longford 2.00pm;

Sunday, February 9: Louth v Offaly 2.00pm;

Sunday, February 23: Leitrim v Offaly 2.00pm;

Sunday, March 1: Offaly v Down 2.30pm;

Sunday, March 15: Tipperary v Offaly 2.00pm;

Sunday, March 22: Offaly v Derry 2.00pm.

National Hurling League Division 2A

Sunday, Janaury 26: Offaly v Meath 2.00pm;

Sunday, February 2: Kerry v Offaly 2.00pm;

Sunday, February 16: Offaly v Antrim 2.00pm;

Sunday, February 23: Mayo v Offaly 2.00pm;

Sunday, March 1: Offaly v Wicklow 12.30pm;