Local clubs dash to help St Vincent de Paul 'Christmas Family Appeal'

SEVERAL clubs from across Antrim - including Cargin GAC in Toome - have participated in this year’s #SaffronAid Trolley Dash for St Vincent de Paul Christmas Family Appeal.

Whilst Christmas can be the most wonderful time of the year, it can also be the most worrying so Grace and Connla O’Boyle from Toome joined Gus McKendry from SVP to dash along the toy aisle in Sainsbury’s West Belfast store in a bid to fill a trolley with toys that will help ensure that children living in poverty in every community in Northern Ireland wake up to a toy on Christmas morning.

SVP will distribute the games and toys collected to the most vulnerable in our society and Antrim GAA PRO, Sean Kelly, said: “We added the trolley dash idea to our fundraising efforts a couple of years ago and we are absolutely delighted at how the support for it has grown with more and more clubs getting involved. Sinead Steele our Saffron Aid co-ordinator really took this to another level this year.

“Clubs across the county are also involved in our wider #SaffronAid Christmas appeal by encouraging their members to fill a shoebox with a few items for families in need or alternatively they can donate a gift for a child.

“We also hope many Clubs will make their premises available as collections points for SVP.”

Gus McKendry from SVP said: “It was heartwarming to see so many young people having fun while lending their support for our Christmas Family Appeal.

“There was certainly lots of competition to see who could fill their trolley the most and this will go a long way to adding to our donations this Christmas.”

SVP will distribute the donated games and toys to families in need across every community in Northern Ireland before December 25.

To learn more about SVP and their work in every village, town and city across Northern Ireland, visit www.svp-ni.co.uk.