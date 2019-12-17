Bracknagh and Kilcormac / Killoughey win clubs of year

THERE was a great sense of pride for both Bracknagh and Kilcormac/Killoughey GAA clubs last Tuesday week as they were awarded their respective clubs of the year cups at the Offaly GAA Annual Convention in O'Connor Park.

Bracknagh picked up the adult club of the year for their success in winning the Senior 'B football championship and progressing to Senior football for 2020 while they also captured the Junior 'C' football title.

Representing Bracknagh, John Lalor thanked the committee for selecting them and while thanking the County Boards for their efforts in 2019, he also wished the new management committee the best of luck in 2020.

He added that he hoped that Bracknagh could push on in 2020 in the Senior championship.

Kilcormac/Killoughey won the underage club of the year.

Altogether, they claimed the Minor 'A' hurling title and the U15 'A' hurling title while also being very successful in the leagues with the Minor football division two, U13 football division three and the U15 hurling division one leagues all won.

They won the Feile in hurling while also winning division two in the football Feile.

Speaking on behalf of the club, Justin Mahon thanked everyone who voted for them while acknowledging their massive success in 2019.

Mr Mahon thanked Tommy Byrne for all his work and wished Michael Duignan all the best in his new role as chairman.

There was a new award this year with the Scor club of the year coming into effect and Seir Kieran the club selected.