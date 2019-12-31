Rhode footballer embarks on "sobriety year" for suicide charity

A RHODE senior footballer has embarked on a “sobriety year” to raise much needed funds for a suicide charity.

Stephen Hannon, a key figure for Rhode senior footballers in recent years, revealed over the Christmas period that he had attempted suicide earlier this year and now wants to do something to support mental health awareness.

He has set up a fundraising page on everydayhero.com to raise money for Pieta House and their centres for the prevention of self harm or suicide.

Stating that he has suffered from mental health issues himself, Stephen declared: “I know first hand the damage it can cause to you, your family and friends and community.”

Stephen has been an outstanding member of the dominant Rhode team of recent years. He is a very versatile player, equally at home in defence and attack and he was wing forward on the Rhode side that were beaten by Ferbane in the Senior Football Championship final this year.

27 years of age, he has an enviable collection of medals – 6 Senior Football Championship, 1 Intermediate Football Championship, 6 Division 1 Football League, 3 U-21 Football Championship and 2 Minor Football Championship.

He has often prospered as a utility player for Rhode in recent years, lining out in attack but drifting back to help his half back line and midfield, breaking forward at pace once the ball was won.

He is appealing to people to support Pieta House and donations can be made on: give.everydayhero.com/ie/steve-s-sobriety-year