Offaly senior teams remain undefeated

IT was another successful weekend for Offaly teams as both the hurlers and footballers continued their winning form.

With both fixed to play at the same time in different venues on Saturday, the lure of early season silverware was still very much on the table for both.

The Offaly senior hurlers qualified for the Kehoe Cup final after a 8-18 to 3-18 win over Meath in Birr.

Oisin Kelly helped himself to four goals as they took a significant early lead and never looked back.

They will take on Antrim in the final this Sunday at 2pm in Navan.

It will be an interesting couple of weeks in the Offaly senior hurling camp with manager Michael Fennelly and coach Johnny Kelly set to cross swords in the All Ireland club hurling final on Sunday week.

Fennelly captains Ballyhale Shamrocks from centre back while Johnny Kelly is the Borris-Ileigh manager.

It is an extraordinary circumstance and it should make the build up all the more intriguing.

It is a big year for Offaly hurling as they bid to recover from the body blow of relegation from top tier hurling. The Kehoe Cup has given Offaly a chance to experiment and Fennelly has taken full advantage of that.

Meanwhile, the senior footballers also maintained their winning start to the season and backed up their wins over Louth and Laois by beating Wexford in the Faithful Fields 2-12 to 1-7.

Wexford got the better start but two goals in a minute from Cian Johnson and Conor McNamee towards the end of the first half saw them go in 2-6 to 1-4 in front at half time.

Wexford had a few chances in the second half to reel Offaly in but the home side kicked on and won comfortably.

They now take on Westmeath this Saturday in the O'Byrne Cup semi final in O'Connor Park, Tullamore in what should be a good indicator of how they are shaping up ahead of a league opener with Cork at the end of the month. See inside for coverage of all games.