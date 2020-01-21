Former global accountancy firm CEO heads up Offaly GAA finance sub committee

AT the January meeting of the Offaly GAA County Board meeting last Tuesday week, new chairman Michael Duignan announced that Cloghan native Brendan Jennings will be the chairman of the new finance sub committee.

Now living in Meath, the recently retired managing partner of Deloitte, a global accountancy firm who are a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services will come on board with immediate effect and his appointment looks to be a massive addition to the County Board.

He will also have some strong help with him with current treasurer Dervill Dolan, Club Faithful chairman Padraig Egan, Tullamore's Tony Flanagan, vice treasurer Eamon Phelan, former assistant treasurer Brian Flynn and current Clara GAA treasurer Kevin Roe.

Chairman Michael Duignan expressed his delight at having Mr Jennings on board and the team that he will have around him.

There were a number of other sub-committees announced on the night with some yet to be filled and – some have members in place but will have more added to them in the coming weeks.

The new Competitions Control Committee will comprise of James Murphy (Rhode), Christy Todd (Ballycommon), Joe Higgins (Tubber) and David Coffey (Birr) with two more names to be added.

Colm Cummins will head up the Planning and Physical Development sub-committee with St Rynagh's Kieran Horan joining him and again, there are more people to be added to this group.

The Hearings Committee will be chaired by former assistant secretary Padraic Pierce (Raheen) with Clara's Padraig O'Meara also joining him with more to be added.

Shannonbridge man Damien Brazil will come in as referee's administrator while joining Martin Cashen (Carrig and Riverstown) and Liam O'Reilly (Offaly GDA) on the Coaching and Games committee will be former players Colm Quinn (Ballycumber), Joe Errity (Birr), Jim Troy (Durrow, and formerly Lusmagh) and Matt Connor (Walsh Island) with more to be added.

New PRO Brendan Minnock will front the new PR committee with help to be added to cover the wide spectrum that the role entails.

The Youth committee along with the Post Primary Schools and Coiste Na Nog committees are yet to be filled with Mr Duignan stating that he really believes that these roles are a great opportunity for not only those who come on board but for the County Board in general to get some new blood involved and to give youth a chance to grow and get a feel for administration.

He added that he didn't want to just fill them for the sake of filling them and hopes to have those filled as soon as possible.

Given that the new chairman is only is his role a little over a month, it is not surprising that all sub-committees are not filled. However, the bones of the sub-committees are in place and by the time the February meeting of the County Board comes around, no doubt, there will be more people in place.