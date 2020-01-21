Teehan takes over as Leinster Council chairman

Kevin Corrigan

PAT Teehan will have one of the biggest days of his life when he takes over as Leinster Council GAA chairman this Saturday.

The Coolderry man will be installed at Leinster Convention which takes place on home turf in Birr's County Arms Hotel.

He will be be the third Offaly man to hold what is one of the biggest positions in the GAA – Clara native, Sean Robbins, affiliated to the Birr club at that stage, was chairman from 1936 to 1938 while legendary Tullamore man John Dowling served from 1981 to 1983.

Dowling, a long serving Offaly GAA secretary, used it as a stepping stone to the presidency, which he held from 1988 to 1991. Teehan will serve as Leinster Council chairman from 2020 to 2022 and his end of term will co-incide neatly with another presidential election and he is certain to consider throwing his hat into the wing at that stage.

In a comprehensive interview with the Tribune this week, the former Offaly GAA chairman was coy on the subject, stating that he doesn't have that ambition yet but admitting that he could develop it.

Even if that doesn't happen, it is a massive achievement to become Leinster GAA chairman. He has given years of dedicated service to Offaly GAA. Elected as PRO in 1991, he has also worked as vice chairman, chairman, Leinster Council and Central Council delegate as well as Coiste na nOg chairman.

Twice beaten in contests for the Offaly GAA chair, he was finally elected in 2007 and saw out a full five year term from 2008 to 2012.

He will be a busy man as chairman of Leinster Council and will be in office during a term where the focus turns to putting resources into Offaly, Westmeath, Laois, Longford, Carlow and Kilkenny to bring their coaching network and standards into line with the other Leinster counties.

