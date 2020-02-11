Unbeaten hurlers put record on the line

SOMETHING'S gotta give.

The two unbeaten teams left in National Hurling League Division 2B go head to head this weekend, with bragging rights as well as vital league points up for grabs.

Derry have beaten Down and London in their opening two games while the Lilywhites have run up huge totals in accounting for London and Warwickshire.

The pair are set to meet at Owenbeg on Sunday afternoon, with the winner knowing they are in a good position to reach the divisional final.

