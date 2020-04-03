Camogie Player of the Year to be unveiled

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

AOIFE Ní Chaiside of All-Ireland finalists Slaughtneil will discover on Friday whether she has been named as AIB Camogie Club Player of the Year.

She is up against Niamh Hetherton of Leinster and St. Vincents, Mairéad Scanlan from Munster champions Scariff-Ogonelloe and Siobhán McGrath of Connacht and Galway’s Sarsfields for the award.

The winner to be announced on AIB GAA social channels today.

Six Slaughtneil players were named in the Team of the Year which was as follows:

Laura Glynn – Sarsfields (Galway)
Céat McEldowney – Slaughtneil (Derry)
Laura Ward – Sarsfields (Galway)
Susan Vaughan – Scariff-Ogonnelloe (Clare)
Aoife Ní Chaiside – Slaughtneil (Derry)
Maria Cooney – Sarsfields (Galway)
Shannon Graham – Slaughtneil (Derry)
Mairáad Scanlan – Scariff-Ogonnelloe (Clare)
Niamh McGrath – Sarsfields (Galway)
Siobhán Bradley – Slaughtneil (Derry)
Orlaith McGrath – Sarsfields (Galway)
Tina Bradley – Slaughtneil (Derry)
Louise Dougan – Slaughtneil (Derry)
Siobhán McGrath – Sarsfields (Galway)
Niamh Hetherton – St. Vincents (Dublin) 

