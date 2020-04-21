Armagh All-Ireland winner: 'When we’re allowed to hug, there’s going to be lots of hugs coming from me!'

ARMAGH TG4 All-Ireland winner Marian McGuinness has spoken following her recent positive test for Covid-19.

Thankfully, from a place where Marian felt "sick and insanely tired", she's now back working as a physio at Cavan General Hospital, and well on the road to a full recovery.

In this video Marian speaks to the LGFA's Commercial and Communications Manager, Jackie Cahill, about self-isolation and the challenges that posed, while also discussing her move from Carrickcruppen in Armagh to Lacken Ladies in Cavan.

Marian also admits that she's really missing her family, and has promised them "lots of hugs" when we're all in a position to be able to give them out again!