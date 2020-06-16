GAA Club attacked

AN attack on a GAA Club in Aldergrove has been condemned.

Shortly before 9pm on Sunday a bin was rolled up to the clubhouse shop at St James’ and set alight.

A Naomh Seamas spokesman confirmed that the damage was ‘extensive’

“Our clubhouse shop was attacked by mindless thugs and hoods,” he said.

“Smoke damage ruined our club gear and all the stock in the shop.

“The fact that this disgusting act took place in the middle of a pandemic when our pitch and facilities have been locked up makes it even worse.

“This is an attack on our whole community. If anyone has any information or spotted anyone leaving the vicinity please let us know and we will pass it onto the relevant authorities.

“A massive thanks goes out to the emergency services for preventing further damage and especially our own Senior footballer James Trowlen who helped tackle the blaze.

“We will not be deterred from providing Gaelic games to our commmunity.”