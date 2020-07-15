Live GAA back on TG4

LIVE GAA makes a very welcome return to our screens this weekend for the first time since March, as TG4 have launched their club coverage for 2020.

The channel’s flagship series GAA BEO will hit the ground running with two exceptional hurling ties next weekend, one live on Friday night and one live on Sunday afternoon.

On Friday (July 17) they begin with live coverage from the Pettitt's Supervalu Wexford Senior Hurling Championship when champions St. Martin’s clash with old rivals Oulart-The Ballagh.

On Sunday (July 19) there is another heavyweight clash when Ballyboden St. Enda’s and Kilmacud Croke face off in a repeat of the 2018 Dublin county final.

TG4's extensive club championship coverage will continue each week with live football and hurling coverage from across the country and details of the first three week’s of coverage have been outlined below.

Normally beamed into our living rooms almost every week of the year, presenter Micheál Ó Domhnaill will be again fronting the coverage after a four month absence.

Commenting on the return of GAA action he said: “I’m delighted and relieved to be back covering matches on GAA Beo. After such a long time in lockdown we are all looking forward to some live action and while we have a long way to go before we can get back to anything like normality let’s hope that this is the first step.”

TG4’s Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said: "We are very grateful to the GAA and to the various County Boards around the country who have been very helpful in preparing for the return of live coverage. We look forward to providing extensive live television coverage from the GAA Championships during the coming months."

Brian Tyers resumes as commentator with analysis from the likes of Liam Rushe, Michael Rice, Diarmuid Lyng, Donal O’Grady in hurling, and Aodán Mac Gearailt, Kevin Cassidy, Seán Óg de Paor and Jarlath Burns among others in football.

The line-up of games for the first few weeks is as follows:

Friday 17 July, 7.15pm, GAA BEO: Pettitt's Supervalu Wexford Senior Hurling Championship, St Martins v Oulart The Ballagh - Live from Chadwicks Wexford Park, (throw-in 7.30pm)

Sunday July 19, 2.30pm, GAA BEO: Dublin Senior Hurling Championship, Kilmacud Crokes v Ballyboden St Endas, Live from Parnell Park, (throw-in 3pm)

Friday July 24, 7.15pm, GAA BEO: Bons Secours Hospital Limerick Senior Hurling Championship, Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh, Live from the LIT Gaelic Grounds (throw in 7.30pm)

Sunday July 26, 2.15 pm, GAA BEO, Live Cork Premier Senior Football Championship, Castlehaven v Carbery Rangers, Live from Clonakilty (throw-in 2.30pm)

Deferred match: Brooks Galway Senior Hurling Championship - Sarsfields v Portumna - from Kenny Park, Athenry

Friday July 31, 7.15pm, GAA BEO: Morgan Fuels Down Senior Football Championship - Kilcoo v Mayobridge - Live from the Páirc Esler, Newry (throw-in 7.30pm)

Sunday August 2, 2.15 pm, GAA BEO: Live - Claregalway Hotel Galway Senior Football Championship, Corofin v Oughterard, Live from Pearse Stadium, Salthill (throw-in 2.30pm)

Deferred match: Fairyhouse Steel Meath Senior Football Championship - Simonstown Gales v Skryne from Páirc Tailteann, Navan.