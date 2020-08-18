Ballycastle still lots to do

Ballycastle drew for a second time at the weekend.

By Damian Mullan

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

Ballycastle...2-16
St John’s...1-19

THETown continue to hang in there in Group 1 with a second draw, this time at home to St John’s.

To all intents and purpose it is yet another great result but they are still in a very precarious position.

They must beat Rossa in this weekend’s final group game to give them any change of semi final action although the outcome of the St John’s v Dunloy clash could determine the winners or runners up spot.

No doubt the McQuillans will settle for either after two excellent showing in a group where they were perhaps outsiders.

It could all have been so different had Neil McAuley’s long range effort, six minutes into injury time, not drifted just wide of the upright and they had to be content with yet another draw.

It was a dramatic end to a dramatic game and in truth it was a fair result for neither side deserved to lose this epic battle.

Report in Tuesday's Chronicle.

BREAKING

