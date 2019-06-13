Reporter:
Shauna Loughran
Thursday 13 June 2019 10:35
AS the marching season is about to commence, we take a look back at Kells and Connor Accordion Band pictured in their new uniforms in 1990.
Do you spot anyone you know?
