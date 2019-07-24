In Pictures: Garvagh Cancer Parade

IT proved a fantastic evening of entertainment last Saturday evening as a number of bands paraded in Garvagh for the annual Cancer Research UK fundraiser parade.

The event is always very well supported with a wide range of different bands, ranging from accordion, flute and blood and thunder, turning out to support the cause. There was also a massed pipe band on display last weekend which proved a huge hit with the large crowd who lined the Main Street.

Here is a small selection of photographs taken last Saturday night. We will have more inside next week's paper.