GALLERY: 7 Hills Blues Festival

THE 7 Hills Blues Festival took place at the weekend and brought music to the streets of Armagh.

This year marked the ninth year that the event had been held, bringing world class talent to more than 20 venues and locations across the celebrated cathedral city.

Attracting thousands of locals and visitors from far and wide, the programme complemented a packed schedule of events designed to suit everyone. Festival highlights included Picnic in the Palace Park, which was moved to the Market Place Theatre due to the weather and BBQ n’ Blues at the Shambles Yard.

Here are a few pictures from the events held over the weekend. We have two more pages of pictures inside this week's Ulster Gazette, on sale now!