Causeway Hospital Gala Ball raises more than £5k for charities

Four well-established charities are set to benefit from the money raised at a recent gala ball organised and attended by representatives from Causeway Hospital recently.

The event was held in the Magherabuoy House Hotel and a fantastic night of entertainment was had by all.

Bowel Cancer UK, Pancreatic Cancer UK, The British Heart Foundation and The British Lung Foundation were the chosen charities.

