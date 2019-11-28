Lighting up Coleraine

Town gears up for festive period with annual switch-on

Lighting up Coleraine

Santa Claus is coming to Coleraine town on Friday evening

Jason Craig

Reporter:

Jason Craig

TOMORROW evening sees the annual Christmas lights switch-on take place in Coleraine.

Building up to the main event at 7pm, a number of activities are planned throughout Friday afternoon.

Between 3pm and 5pm a 'Quiet Christmas' show will be held in Coleraine Town Hall followed by the main parade.

Starting at the Leisure Centre on Railway Road before 7pm, Santa and his Clydesdale horses will head along Church Street and finish their journey in the Diamond at the top of Bridge Street.

Following the switch-on there will be live entertainment from local band, The Hitlist.

