Magherafelt switches on to Christmas

Magherafelt switches on to Christmas

Santa dropped in to Magherafelt on Saturday night last for the official switching on of the town's Christmas lights. Don't miss two pages of photos in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier, out now!

Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130