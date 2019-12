Castlecaulfield Christmas Lights

Stephanie and daughter Sadie supporting the 'switching on' of Castlecaulfield's Christmas tree lights.dd194993

Coalisland Christmas Lights

Visiting Santa in his cosy grotto was a big hit with the kids at the Coalisland Lights Switch On. SC194963

Maghera Christmas Lights

The Santa Sleigh is on its way at the Maghera Lights Switch On. SC194991

Killyman Christmas Lights

Friends Victoria, Grace and Isabella enjoying the festive atmosphere at the 'switching on' of Killyman Christmas tree lights.dd194965

Dungannon Christmas Lights

Olaf, Anna and Elsa attended the Christmas festivities in Dungannon. SC194956

Bush Christmas Lights

Harold McIvor with sons Tommy and Harry supporting the Bush Christmas lights 'switch-on'.dd194943