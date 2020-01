Rita Gribben, Orla Casey with Oran and Eilish Hartney before testing the waters at the Coleraine Hospice Group Charity Christmas Day Splash. WK1KC06

Three generations at the Coleraine Hospice Group Charity Christmas Day Splash with Jemima with her dad Brian and grand dad Michael Moss. WK1KC07

The Hilditch family gather from around the world to be on the Strand at Portstewart for the Coleraine Hospice Group Charity Christmas Day Splash. WK1KC08

Pamela and Brian Howe with family and friends at the Coleraine Hospice Group Charity Christmas Day Splash. WK1KC09

Sporting their winter 'tans' at the Coleraine Hospice Group Charity Christmas Day Splash are Jaime Taggart, Oliver McDowell, Rory and Jack Taggart with Brian Tweedie. WK1KC10

A sea of bodies for the Coleraine Hospice Group Charity Christmas Day Splash on Portstewart Strand. WK1KC13

Sisters Jane and Clare Carson emerging from the sea at the Coleraine Hospice Group Charity Christmas Day Splash. WK1KC14

Debbie Rymer with Samantha Toussaint staying warm after their Christmas Day Splash on Portstewart Strand in aid of the Coleraine Hospice Group. WK1KC16

Tri athlete Billy Smith sporting his seasonal hat and tie for Christmas Day Splash on Portstewart Strand in aid of the Coleraine Hospice Group. WK1KC17