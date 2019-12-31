Draperstown Action Cancer shop raises £17,000 in 12 months

THE Action Cancer shop in Draperstown, headed by long standing member Marie McCormack and a group of dedicated Action Cancer volunteers including Kathleen McBride, Denise Davis and Teresa McWilliams has, for many years, been a special hub for the local community. Support for the shop and the popularity of the volunteers who run it continues in earnest and in the last 12 months they have raised a phenomenal £17,000 for the charity.