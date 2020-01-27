PICTURES: Funeral takes place of Seamus Mallon

THE funeral has taken place in Mullaghbrack of Seamus Mallon.

The former deputy First Minister and SDLP MP for Newry and Armagh died after a short illness on Friday.

Well-known names from the world of politics, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Secretary of State Julian Smith and current First and deputy First Ministers, Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill, were in attendance.

Our photographer, Vincent Loughran, was there. Here are a selection of his pictures, with more within our coverage of the funeral in tomorrow morning's edition of the Ulster Gazette, on sale now.