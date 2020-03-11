Dungannon Music and Drama Festival winners

Pictured are the pupils of Coagh Primary School Choir which won the 11 Years and Under category for Schools With An Enrolment Of 110 pupils or Less at the Dungannon Music and Drama Festival. It was the Coagh choir's first time to enter the Festival and they were competing against Donaghey PS, Augher PS and Ballytea PS. The Coagh PS Choir are pictured proudly displaying their trophy. Included is Mr Jack Hunter, Choir master. SC201118

