WATCH: ICU staff join in the 'Clap for Carers'

THE Southern Trust have shared this video of staff from Intensive Care Unit and Recovery in Craigavon Area Hospital taking part in a second ‘Clap for Carers’ tribute.

The applause saluted NHS staff and other key workers dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Delivery drivers, supermarket staff and bin men were amongst those being appreciated by the tribute.

