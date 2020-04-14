Aughnacloy lady helping in fight against Covid-19... with a little help from her friends!

Mid-Ulster Health Care Dungannon staff with the visors made by Sarah Khan and her team.

AN Aughnacloy lady is helping the health service in its fight against Covid-19 by making and distributing face shields, with more than a little help from her friends!

Sara Khan along with her husband Maurice and three children, Sophie, Ellie and Toby and friends in Dungannon, Omagh and Plumbridge have been busy over the past couple of weeks making visors for hospitals and health and care centres in the borough and throughout the Province.

