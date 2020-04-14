Church donates hundreds of Easter eggs in Coalisland

Church donates hundreds of Easter eggs in Coalisland

Brackaville Parish Church Rector the Rev Andrew Rawding with some of the 200 Easter Eggs for the area.

Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

HUNDREDS of Easter eggs have been handed out to the Coalisland community thanks to an initiative and kindness of the local Parish Church.

In response to a generous donation and suggestion from a parishioner, Rev Andrew Rawding, Rector of Brackaville Parish Church, was able to donate 200 Easter eggs to the Coalisland and Surrounding Areas Covid-19 Response Team to be distributed to families and housebound people.

Full story and photos in this week's Courier!

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130