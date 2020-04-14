Church donates hundreds of Easter eggs in Coalisland

HUNDREDS of Easter eggs have been handed out to the Coalisland community thanks to an initiative and kindness of the local Parish Church.

In response to a generous donation and suggestion from a parishioner, Rev Andrew Rawding, Rector of Brackaville Parish Church, was able to donate 200 Easter eggs to the Coalisland and Surrounding Areas Covid-19 Response Team to be distributed to families and housebound people.

