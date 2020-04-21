10 mile farmathon for NHS

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Joanne Brown Kerr who backed the NHS with a 10 mile farmathon around a field at the family farm near Cullybackey. Well done Joanne!

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130