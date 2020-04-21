10 mile farmathon for NHS

Reporter:
Staff Reporter
Tuesday 21 April 2020 15:19
Joanne Brown Kerr who backed the NHS with a 10 mile farmathon around a field at the family farm near Cullybackey. Well done Joanne!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Life through a lens
STATSports SuperCupNI cancelled
Whitepark Road, Ballycastle
The collision involved a tractor and quad bike on the Whitepark Road. Credit: Alan Lewis
Garden centres in Northern Ireland can reopen from Monday
Lammas Fair in Ballycastle
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130