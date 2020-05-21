Gallery: VE marked in Ballymena area

Reporter:
Name Last Name
Thursday 21 May 2020 14:20
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Remember to socially distance
STATSports SuperCupNI cancelled
PSNI officers carrying out patrols in the north coast area at the start of April.
Work on land next to the Giant’s Causeway WHS is under investigation by council planning enforcement officers. WK22KC20
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130