Selection of pics from 12th in local area

Reporter:
Name Last Name
Wednesday 29 July 2020 12:51
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Support for working families affected by Coronavirus given boost
STATSports SuperCupNI cancelled
Alderman Alan Robinson
The remains of Paul and Varena Creelman with those of Philip Hegarty process to the grave site at St Mary's Church Drumagarner. WK32KC18
Coleraine striker Eoin Bradley.
Chris Little is now the North Coast’s longest serving volunteer.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130