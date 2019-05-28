Maggie celebrates PGA Tankard Stableford win

FORTY-SEVEN ladies played 18 holes in the PGA Tankard Stableford competition on Thursday 23 May, which was very generously sponsored by Co Armagh’s Club Professional, Will Carey.

A further 17 ladies played in the 9 hole competition. The competition standard scratch was 70.

Mrs Moya Brady, Lady Captain, welcomed a large number of ladies to prize-giving and presented the prizes on behalf of Will, who had tendered his apologies.

Continuing her good form, Maggie McKee took 1st place with a fantastic 43 pts. Joy Steenson secured second place with 41 pts and in third place was Paula McCrory with 37 pts.

Maggie will represent Co Armagh Ladies’ Branch in the Ulster final of the PGA Tankard later in the year, playing alongside the male qualifier and the Club Professional.

The remaining prize winners were:

Cat A – Aideen Canavan 36 pts

Cat B – Gillian Poole 33 pts

Cat C – Anne O’Reilly 34 pts

Cat D – Lena Duffy 36 pts

For the second week running, Colette McAleavey won the Front 9, again with 20 pts, and June Humphries won the Back 9 with 19 pts.

Tish Burke won the 9 hole competition with 21 pts and Rita Grimley was second with 19 pts.

Michelle Kinane won the weekly Time For Nine competition with 20 pts, beating Helen McCourt, also with 20 pts, into second place.

Birdies - Alexandra Mawhinney at the 5th; Paula McCrory at the 6th; Bernie Rice and Emma Garrigan at the 12 and Maggie McKee at the 10th and 12th.

2s - Bernie Rice at the 7th; Paula McCrory at the 9th and Fionnuala Quinn at the 11th.

Handicap cuts - Tish Burke (42-40); Joy Steenson (36-34) and Maggie McKee (25-22).

The draw for the Charlemont Salver Matchplay tournament was conducted during the evening, by Lady Captain Moya and Helen Forster, Charlemont Arms Hotel.