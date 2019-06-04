McMeekin in Stu-pendous form to top standings at Tandragee

THE William Hamilton Memorial Trophy was played last Saturday at Tandragee.

The winner of the trophy was Stuart McMeekin with a great score of 47 points. Mark Whitten scored 43 points to finish second and in third place was Mike Boyd with 41 points.

Mike was the best of three players who returned 41 points with 21 points on the back nine.

Fourth was Gary Williamson with 20 points on the back nine and Colin Hyndes was fifth with 16 points on the back nine.

The Gross prize was won by Paul Topley with 35 points and Winstan Yeman won the yellow block prize with 32 points.

Open Stableford

Luke Brown won the Open Stableford played last Sunday.

Luke scored 40 points to win the competition by one point. In second place was Paul Whitten with 39 points and Gary Mallon finished in third place with 38 points.

Bank Holiday Men's and Ladies Open Stableford

Robert Saunders won the Bank Holiday Open Stableford with 37 points. Neil Comiskey finished in second place with 36 points and won the prize on the countback with 18 points on the back nine. William Brady also scored 36 points and won third prize on the back six holes with 13 points.

Carol Gillespie won the ladies prize with 36 points and Lavern Saunders finished second with 34 points.

Carmel Maney Memorial Trophy

Lavern Saunders won the Carmel Maney Memorial Trophy with 37 points.

Carol Gillespie was runner up with 36 points and Kathryn Moorhead was third with 35 points.

The competition was sponsored by Adrian Maney.