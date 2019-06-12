Lowry hits form in Canada with US Open on the horizon

SHANE Lowry warmed up for this week’s US Open in impressive fashion in Canada at the weekend with the Clara man shooting four rounds in the 60’s and finishing second to an inspired Rory McIlroy.

It was evident from early on Sunday that McIlroy was on song and wasn’t going to be caught but Lowry finished as his closest challenger.

McIlroy won the Canadian Open on 22 under par with the Offaly man second on 15 under. The four rounds in the 60’s for Lowry made it seven rounds in succession in the 60’s following on from his final three days at Bethpage Black at the USPGA Championship.

It is an impressive form line going into the US Open at Pebble Beach while the Clara man has also taken a big jump up the World rankings to 32nd.

In his last thee tournaments, Lowry has finished third at the Heritage, tied eighth in the USPGA and now second in the Canadian Open as he looks to continue his consistent run this week in California.

“I think it's mentally more than anything physically," he said when asked what's clicked recently.

"I think I've enjoyed my golf a little bit more over the last little while.

"Obviously, it's easier to enjoy it when you're finishing third and eighth. Hopefully, I can keep it going."

There was no shame in finishing second to McIlroy, given the form the Northern Ireland man was in at the weekend, and the result not only boosted the Offalyman up the world rankings but also shoved him up the Fed Ex cup points list while almost guaranteeing himself his PGA Tour card for next year.

Ranked third for putting, Lowry moved up 54 spots to 65th in the FedExCup standings which means he will win back his PGA Tour and must now decide if he will take it up next season or concentrate on Europe in his bid for a Ryder Cup debut at Whistling Straits.

"I think I might have won the second tournament," Lowry joked after finishing seven shots behind a runaway McIlroy on 15-under.

"I don't know what golf Rory is playing today, but it was just incredible.

“I'm very happy with the way I played. It gives a great bit of confidence going into next week."

The US Open kicks off on Thursday and Lowry has been paired with Tyrell Hatton and Gary Woodland for the opening two rounds.

On Thursday, the trio will bee off at 11.13am local time which translates to 7.13pm Irish time while on the Friday, they will tee it up at 4.58pm local time which will mean a 12.58am (early Saturday morning) Irish time tee off.

After the US Open, Lowry will look to concentrate on golf closer to home with an important block of events on his horizon back home.

The first week in July sees the Irish Open in Lahinch take centrre stage before the British Open at Portrush two weeks later..