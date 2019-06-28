Open champion to pocket almost $2m

The Champion Golfer of the Year will win $1,935,000 at next month's 148th Open at Royal Portrush.

The R&A announced that the total prize fund will be $10,750,000.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said: “The Open is a global sporting event and our priority is to ensure that this is reflected in the prize fund.

"We have a long-term strategy to ensure The Open remains at the forefront of golf and maintains its unique allure in sporting terms.

"We are also committed to investing in our other major championships, especially the AIG Women’s British Open," he added.

Prizemoney shall be allocated only to professional golfers.

If more than 70 professional golfers qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added.

Prize money will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $13,500.

Non-qualifiers after two rounds: Leading 10 professional golfers and ties $7,500; next 20 professional golfers and ties $6,000; remainder of professional golfers and ties $5,000.

All four championship days of The 148th Open sold out long ago, with remaining tickets for the practice days going quickly.