LOCAL golfer Joshua Hill recently won the Leinster Under-16 Boys tournament at Beaverstown Golf Club in Dublin.

The 15-year-old is a member of Galgorm Castle Golf Club.

Joshua is a pupil at Ballymena Academy.

Just last week he was competing in the Irish Boys’ Amateur Open International at New Forest.

The talented teen is a name to look out for.

Joshua lives at Ballywatermoy, a short distance from Galgorm Castle GC.