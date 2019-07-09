It's gonna be Rahm-ed

by Damian Mullan

Reporter:

by Damian Mullan

Email:

damian.mullan@thechronicle.uk.com

PORTRUSH - brace yourself, Jon Rahm is on his way!

The big Spaniard claimed a second Dubai Duty Free Irish Open title at Lahinch on Sunday and immediately set his sights on The 148th Open at Royal Portrush.

A popular figure among Irish golf fans, the 24-year-old said he retained good memories of the resort from his victory in the 2017 Irish Open at neighbouring Portstewart Golf Club.

“I can't wait to go to Portrush and visit the Harbour Bistro like I did every single night like I was there,” admitted Rahm in the aftermath of his victory in county Clare.

“I'm sure I'll see a lot of people again and hopefully enjoy the week and play the best Open I've played so far.

“I'm going into the Open Championship with a lot of confidence. It's the only major I haven't had a good performance at and I want to.

“I'm going to go to Portrush with a lot of good memories and good vibes. I'm going to have huge support from the crowd and hopefully I can keep my good golf going into Northern Ireland,” he added.

*Read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Return of the Saint

Oran Kearney (right) looks set to be announced as Coleraine boss this evening. Picture Presseye.

Return of the Saint

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130