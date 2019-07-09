Linda on form at Clogher Valley Lady Captain's Day

CVGC played host to 51 Lady Golfers on Saturday, 6th July for the club’s annual Lady Captain’s Open Day with players from Aughnacloy GC, Belturbet GC, Blacklion GC, Castlehume GC, Enniskillen GC & Rossmore GC taking part.

Ladies were welcomed to the Clubhouse by Lady Captain Margaret Osborne and enjoyed refreshments in Rusks Restaurant before teeing off throughout the day. Although there was a dull and overcast start in the morning, bright sunshine broke through in the afternoon making for some excellent golfing.

The Course was in superb condition thanks to the hard work and dedication of our Groundskeepers and the ‘Hole in One’ on the 'Wee Dunt' was very close to being claimed … close but unfortunately just not in the hole!

Prize giving took place in the upstairs function room where the CV Ladies had decorated the room beautifully, including the Prize table which included the Lady Captain's Prize of a Holiday Voucher.

A delicious hot buffet meal was served by Rusks Restaurant and the buzz of conversation and laughter set the tone for the rest of the evening.

Lady Captain Margaret thanked everyone who had come along to support her day and her chosen charity - Palliative Transport Services, Fermanagh - including Monaghan Bros, Lisnaskea who sponsored her ‘Hole in One’ event.

She also thanked all the CV Ladies and Gents who had helped with preparations in the days and weeks beforehand. The Lady Captain's Invite to Gents had taken place the previous weekend with a superb turnout of Gents taking part.

Then it was time to announce the winners & award the Prizes …

Lady Captain’s Prize - Linda Armstrong (33pts); 2nd - Barbara Kingston (29pts); Gross - Henrietta Willis; Front 9 - Hazel McDonald; Back 9 - Florence Brunt; Nearest the Pin - Christine Montgomery; Nearest the Line - Linda Armstrong; 1st Visitor - Pauline Leonard (35pts); 2nd Visitor - Clare Morris (34pts).

Gents Prize Winners for Lady Captain’s Invite to Gents

1st - David Willis; 2nd - James Calhoun; Nearest the Pin - Andrew Armstrong

Everyone agreed that the day had been very successful and enjoyable with the relaxed and welcoming atmosphere that Clogher Valley Golf Club does so well. Congratulations Lady Captain Margaret on your Open Day success!