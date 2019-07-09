Limited number of practice day tickets remain

FANS wishing to attend Practice Days during The 148th Open at Royal Portrush are being advised to purchase their tickets in advance to avoid disappointment at the gate.

Ticket sales are close to capacity for the Practice Days on Tuesday, 16 and Wednesday, 17 July and these days will now be ‘all ticket’ with no tickets available for sale on the gate. Practice Day tickets for Sunday, 14 and Monday, 15 July are available to purchase both in advance and on the gate.

The R&A is reminding fans that the only way for them to guarantee entry to the course is to purchase tickets in advance via TheOpen.com.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director – Championships at The R&A, said, “We are seeing a real surge in the number of Practice Day tickets being purchased by fans and we now have a limited availability of tickets for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We are urging fans who are thinking of travelling to Royal Portrush without tickets to reconsider and purchase their tickets in advance so that they are guaranteed entry to the course and are not left disappointed at the gate."

Unprecedented demand from fans wanting to attend The Open’s historic return to Royal Portrush led to Championship Days selling out in record-breaking fashion and it is now anticipated that the total attendance for Practice Days at Royal Portrush will surpass previous Championship records.

“The huge demand for tickets clearly demonstrates the desire among fans to be part of this historic occasion and we want to ensure that fans do not miss out on attending the biggest ever sporting event to be held in Northern Ireland,” added Cole-Hamilton.

Prices for Practice Day tickets start from £15 for Adults while fans aged 16-24 can attend for as little as £10.

Free Practice Day tickets for children under the age of 16 can be booked in advance thanks to the Kids Go Free Initiative. All children must be accompanied by an adult guardian who is also in possession of a valid ticket.

Fans are advised that Practice Day tickets for The 148th Open can only be purchased through The Open’s official channels and verified partners. Individuals who use tickets purchased on their behalf by an unofficial supplier or third-party reseller such as Viagogo, Safetickets.net, Stubhub, eBay and Gumtree risk being denied entry to the course.

Visit TheOpen.com/tickets for more information.