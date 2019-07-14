Crowds out in force for opening practice day

GOLF fans got their first sight of Tiger Woods on the links of Royal Portrush Golf Club on Sunday on the opening day of practice for The 148th Open.

The 15-time major winner attracted huge galleries as he and US Ryder Cup colleague Patrick Reed tried out the Dunluce Links for the first time.

A number of other big-names were out, too, including four-time major winner Brooks Koepka whose caddie is Portrush man Ricky Elliott.

They enjoyed a day of brilliant sunshine and very little wind as they began preparations for the first day of championship action on Thursday.

Spectators took advantage of the relaxed environment to grab a selfie with their favourite or get an autograph or two.

Practice continues on Monday right through to Thursday morning when the competitive action starts.

Keep up to date with all the action with The Chronicle online and on social media and don't forget to get your souvenir preview supplement in Tuesday's paper.