Crowds out in force for opening practice day

Crowds out in force for opening practice day

Large crowds enjoyed the sunshine and golf on the opening day of practice at The 148th Open at Royal Portrush.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

GOLF fans got their first sight of Tiger Woods on the links of Royal Portrush Golf Club on Sunday on the opening day of practice for The 148th Open.

The 15-time major winner attracted huge galleries as he and US Ryder Cup colleague Patrick Reed tried out the Dunluce Links for the first time.

A number of other big-names were out, too, including four-time major winner Brooks Koepka whose caddie is Portrush man Ricky Elliott.

They enjoyed a day of brilliant sunshine and very little wind as they began preparations for the first day of championship action on Thursday.

Spectators took advantage of the relaxed environment to grab a selfie with their favourite or get an autograph or two.

Practice continues on Monday right through to Thursday morning when the competitive action starts.

Keep up to date with all the action with The Chronicle online and on social media and don't forget to get your souvenir preview supplement in Tuesday's paper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

'Giant Welcome' awaits at The Open

Lesley-Ann O’Donnell, Tourism NI, is pictured with hospitality industry representatives including Jonathan Wade, Grand Central Hotel Head Concierge and David Gillmore, Chef at James Street & Co.

'Giant Welcome' awaits at The Open

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130