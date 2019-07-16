'Unbelievable' golf course says Tiger

FIFTEEN time major winner Tiger Woods has described Royal Portrush as an 'unbelievable course.'

And he hopes to take in a little bit of sight-seeing on Wednesday.

"The people have been absolutely fantastic," he said on Tuesday.

"They're so respectful.

"I've never been this far north - Royal County Down is the furthest north I've been - so this is all new to me.

"Tour guide wise I haven't had a lot of time. Normally I take Wednesday off, so tomorrow I'll look around a little and see a few things.

"It's amazing that it's been this long for us to come back here. It's such a great venue.

"It's straightforward. It is tricky a little bit here and there but overall it's just a wonderful links golf course."

Woods will be among the favourites when The 148th Open gets underway on Thursday morning.

Keep up to date with all the action withn The Chronicle online and on sicoal media.

And don't forget your 32-page supplement inside this week's paper.