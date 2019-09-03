Leinster win Interprovincial Championship in Tullamore

LEINSTER have captured the GUI Mens' Interprovincial Championship for the fourth time in five years despite losing to Connacht on the final day at Tullamore Golf Club last week.

Comprehensive wins against Ulster and reigning champions, Munster, meant that Leinster only needed three points to take the trophy. Connacht put up a mighty fight on day three but their 7-4 success was not enough to deny their eastern rivals.

The champions whitewashed Ulster and Munster in the foursomes format but they only won by virtue of their superior match points total as three teams tied on two points each after the round-robin series. Leinster finished with 20.5; Ulster and Connacht had 18 while defending champions Munster only recorded 9.5 points.

Connacht can count themselves very unlucky as a half match against Ulster on day 2 would have secured victory for them.

There was great praise for the pristine condition of the course at Tullamore where Mark Murphy and the course staff had been working tirelessly over the last few weeks. To get it into tip-top shape. Players really and enjoyed the layout which they foud great for match-play format with comments that it demands accuracy and strategy off the tee and well measured approach to the greens.

Irish Close Champion, Ronan Mullarney (Galway) said: ”The course was beautiful, really enjoyed the test, I’ll definitely be back.” Ronan had never played Tullamore before.

Banagher native Joe Lyons, playing for Connacht said: “Tullamore proved to be a superb venue for the Interprovincials. The course was presented beautifully and re-affirmed its position as one of Ireland’s finest parkland courses.”

Ulster’s Team Captain, Shane Magee, who had played in the Irish Seniors at Tullamore, said “ A beautiful parkland course that proved an exceptional test for the best amateur golfers in Ireland.”