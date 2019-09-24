Higgins and Mooney share spoils at Tullamore Golf Club pro-am

DAVID Higgins (Waterville Links) and Damien Mooney (D Mooney Golf) came out on top at the Tullamore Pro-Am in aid of Pieta House.

Mooney and Higgins posted rounds of three under 67 to finish one shot ahead of Simon Thornton (Tulfarris Resort).

Mooney, who got his round underway at the fifth, made a poor start with back to back bogeys. He played his opening nine holes in one over par but responded with a run of four birdies in seven holes to finish on three-under.

Higgins, who is on vice-captain duty with team GB&I this week at the PGA Cup (27-29 Sept), played some very steady bogey-free golf with three birdies coming at the fifth, ninth and the 13th.

“I have been a bit inconsistent over the last few weeks and months. That was lovely. I played really well,” said David.

“I will be playing against the lads in the warm-ups. It's good to have my game in shape so I can give them a good match.”

The team prize went to Thornton, who guided Enda Brennan, Mick Hannon and Rob Tormey to success with 89 points.

The pro-am was hosted by Tullamore Golf Club professional Bernard Quigley and is the first one to be held at the club in a few years.