Moyola miss out on Ulster Cup

MOYOLA Park Golf Club narrowly failed to win the Ulster Cup after a thrilling second leg against Mourne played at Royal County Down.

Following last week’s first leg at Moyola, a game which the home side should have won, finished tied at 3.5 - 3.5, it was always going to be a struggle at the Royal course.

The early stages suggested that Moyola were going to be blown away as Mourne built up commanding leads in several games, but as the game progressed Moyola settled down and gradually eroded the early deficit.

It soon became clear that the destination of the trophy had become very unclear and the home side and their supporters realised the game was far from over.

With two games going down the 18th, Mourne held a slender lead and victory in either game could have seen the Cup back to Moyola.

Unfortunately, the holes were halved leaving Mourne winners by 7.5 to 6.5 over the two legs.

It was an excellent game, worthy of a final and both sides were accredit to their clubs. Mourne are to be congratulated on the magnificent reception they gave to everyone from Moyola, team, caddies and supporters.

Niall Evans Stableford

1st Shane Heaney 42pts; 2nd Fergal Shaw 39pts BB9; 3rd Michael Bradley 39pts.

BL Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Stableford

1st Conor Bradley 42pts BB9; 2nd Ciaran Hendry 41pts; 3rd Francis Quinn 39pts; 3 to 10 Stephen McFadden 38pts; 11 to 17 Bernard O'Kane 36ptsBB9; 18+ Gary Bradley 36pts

Ladies Lose Out In All Ireland Challenge Cup

Moyola Ladies Challenge Cup team lost to East Cork in the All-Ireland final held at Knightsbrook Co Meath.

The Cork side were outstanding throughout the finals and such was the quality of their play that none of the teams were able to cope. Congratulations to many and the ladies on an exceptional season.