Awards for Castlerock Ladies

A BUSY season has come to a climax at Castlerock Golf Club with the presentation of trophies to the lady members.

A large number of trophies were handed out to the various winners by Lady Captain Marlyn Henderson.

Ladies are also to the fore at Kilrea Golf Club where Kilrea Ladies Revive Active Fourball Team compete in the All Ireland Final series this weekend.

Twelve months ago they lost in the final to Dun Laoghaire and everyone in the club wishes they go that one step further this time around.

For a whole host of photographs from the ladies presentation at Castlerock and a preview of Kilrea's title bid see The Chronicle.