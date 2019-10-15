Pat takes top honours at Aughnacloy Ladies' CBM Competition

AUGHNACLOY Ladies recently played their Wednesday competition kindly sponsored by Belle Beattie from Cootes Builder Merchants.

The good weather must have contributed to the good scores recorded. The winner was Pat Collins and runner-up was Doreen Primrose.

Forthcoming events: Friday 18th October to Sunday 20th October – End of Season Classic; timesheet in operation.

Contact Sidney, Tel: 028 85557050; Mobile: 07785987894 to reserve your tee time on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.