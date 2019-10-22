Kilrea Golf Club holds centenary dinner

MEMBERS of Kilrea Golf Club have enjoyed a centenary dinner at the Galgorm in Ballymena.

Hudreds of guests enjoyed a wonderful evening of celebration, including a contribution from well-known local magician Rodd Hogg.

Television personality Adrian Logan was on hand to ensure everyone had a fantastic evening in his role as compere.

"The club wishes to thank all those who helped to make the evening such a tremendous success," said a spokesperson.

The centenary celebrations are set to continue early next month with the launch of a new book on the history of the club.

Pics and report from the gala dinner in Tuesday's Chronicle.