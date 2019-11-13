Portstewart Golf Club celebrates 125 years

PORTSTEWART Golf Club celebrates a memorable milestone this year.

The north coast club is 125 years old and to mark the occasion a special dinner was held in the clubhouse.

Members - past and present - enjoyed a wonderful evening, sharing their memories of a club which remains at the forefront of the game in Ireland.

Long considered one of the finest courses in the land, the club's Strand links has successfully hosted the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in recent times and may do so again.

Portstewart Golf Club boasts two further courses - the Riverside and Town courses - much needed for a burgeoning membership.

For a two-page picture special on the club's anniversary dinner check out this week's Chronicle.